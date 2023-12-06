UBS Initiates Coverage of Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.33% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mr. Cooper Group is 73.27. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from its latest reported closing price of 62.45.

The projected annual revenue for Mr. Cooper Group is 1,809MM, an increase of 6.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mr. Cooper Group. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 9.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOP is 0.34%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 64,095K shares. The put/call ratio of COOP is 3.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,477K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 3,054K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,515K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,859K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COOP by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Mr. Cooper Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies.

