UBS Initiates Coverage of Monday.Com (MNDY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.67% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monday.Com is 212.01. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.67% from its latest reported closing price of 144.55.

The projected annual revenue for Monday.Com is 676MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monday.Com. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 51.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.86%, a decrease of 25.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 40,106K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 6,617K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,617K shares, representing a decrease of 60.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 4,181K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,012K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 182.62% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,193K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 17.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,996K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 412.09% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

