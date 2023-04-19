UBS Initiates Coverage of Michael Baker (BKR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Michael Baker (NYSE:BKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Michael Baker is $37.55. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 27.27% from its latest reported closing price of $29.50.

The projected annual revenue for Michael Baker is $24,562MM, an increase of 16.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.68.

Michael Baker Declares $0.19 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $29.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 7.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 2,064K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,067K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 37.84% over the last quarter.

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares YWCA Women's Empowerment ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 14.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 49.03% over the last quarter.

CRBN - iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 31.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 51.49% over the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria holds 264K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Nwam holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 111.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Michael Baker. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 9.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKR is 0.37%, an increase of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.20% to 1,235,504K shares. The put/call ratio of BKR is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baker Hughes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

