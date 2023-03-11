UBS Initiates Coverage of McCormick & (MKC) with Sell Recommendation

On March 10, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of McCormick & with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of March 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for McCormick & is $78.30. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of $72.00.

The projected annual revenue for McCormick & is $6,632MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.98.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,716K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 15,495K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,616K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,465K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,836K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,771K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 8.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,793K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKC by 9.32% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1600 funds or institutions reporting positions in McCormick &. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKC is 0.28%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 240,646K shares. The put/call ratio of MKC is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

McCormick & Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Its most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

