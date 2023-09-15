UBS Initiates Coverage of Korn Ferry (KFY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.66% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Korn Ferry is 62.73. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.66% from its latest reported closing price of 48.01.

The projected annual revenue for Korn Ferry is 2,769MM, a decrease of 2.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.17.

Korn Ferry Declares $0.18 Dividend

On June 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $48.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Korn Ferry. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KFY is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 58,826K shares. The put/call ratio of KFY is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,679K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares, representing a decrease of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 11.27% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,654K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,856K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,668K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares, representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 18.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,654K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,648K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KFY by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Korn Ferry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. The Company works with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. The Company helps them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

