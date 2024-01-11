UBS Initiates Coverage of Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 11, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.16% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interpublic Group of Companies is 34.59. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.16% from its latest reported closing price of 32.58.

The projected annual revenue for Interpublic Group of Companies is 10,142MM, an increase of 8.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Declares $0.31 Dividend

On October 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $32.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 2.79%, and the highest has been 7.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interpublic Group of Companies. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPG is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 433,530K shares. The put/call ratio of IPG is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 25,761K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,705K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 76.89% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 16,660K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,382K shares, representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 6.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,032K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 22.80% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 11,666K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,796K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 91.45% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 9,723K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,518K shares, representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPG by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Interpublic Group Of Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency.

