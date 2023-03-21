UBS Initiates Coverage of Hostess Brands (TWNK) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 20, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Hostess Brands with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.12% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hostess Brands is $29.48. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.12% from its latest reported closing price of $24.54.

The projected annual revenue for Hostess Brands is $1,461MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.13.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,921K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,988K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 12.75% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,898K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,270K shares, representing a decrease of 28.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 28.08% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,439K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,824K shares, representing a decrease of 31.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 28.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,062K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,944K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,918K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWNK by 5.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hostess Brands. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWNK is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.65% to 165,441K shares. The put/call ratio of TWNK is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hostess Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess® brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand.

