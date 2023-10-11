UBS Initiates Coverage of Hexcel (HXL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is 76.57. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of 68.32.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is 1,773MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84.

Hexcel Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 received the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $68.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=162).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.31%, an increase of 0.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 99,472K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,412K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,694K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,297K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares, representing a decrease of 21.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,635K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,131K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,682K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 145.57% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,665K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hexcel Background Information

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

