UBS Initiates Coverage of Hercules Capital (HTGC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.99% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hercules Capital is 18.04. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.99% from its latest reported closing price of 15.69.

The projected annual revenue for Hercules Capital is 394MM, a decrease of 10.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hercules Capital. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTGC is 0.26%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 32,463K shares. The put/call ratio of HTGC is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,521K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 34.01% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,033K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 18.03% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,900K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,216K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 83.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 344.91% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 1,032K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTGC by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Hercules Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.1 billion to over 520 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing.

