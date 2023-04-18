UBS Initiates Coverage of Helen of Troy (HELE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helen of Troy is $154.02. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 80.48% from its latest reported closing price of $85.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Helen of Troy is $2,143MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 4.67% over the last quarter.

GMXAX - Nationwide Mid Cap Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJSIX - VY(R) JPMorgan Small Cap Core Equity Portfolio Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 71.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 271.91% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 186K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 3.88% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA JPMorgan Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio Class 1 holds 35K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 23.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 47.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.15%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.68% to 33,257K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 6.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

Helen of Troy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

See all Helen of Troy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.