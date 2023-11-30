UBS Initiates Coverage of Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.94% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Services Group is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 40.94% from its latest reported closing price of 9.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Services Group is 1,745MM, an increase of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Services Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCSG is 0.11%, a decrease of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 86,817K shares. The put/call ratio of HCSG is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,013K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 30.16% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,109K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 3,379K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,298K shares, representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 7.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,327K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,091K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 38.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCSG by 47.71% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. Headquartered in Bensalem, PA with strategically-located regional and district operations around the country, Healthcare Services Group provides housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients within the healthcare market.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.