UBS Initiates Coverage of Fiverr International (FVRR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.92% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fiverr International is 43.29. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 74.92% from its latest reported closing price of 24.75.

The projected annual revenue for Fiverr International is 377MM, an increase of 10.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fiverr International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVRR is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.31% to 22,253K shares. The put/call ratio of FVRR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,956K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares, representing a decrease of 44.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 51.33% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,442K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares, representing an increase of 49.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 26.38% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,337K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,337K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,173K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVRR by 104.47% over the last quarter.

Fiverr International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries.

