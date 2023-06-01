UBS Initiates Coverage of Exponent (EXPO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.03% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exponent is 122.40. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.03% from its latest reported closing price of 91.32.

The projected annual revenue for Exponent is 507MM, an increase of 6.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

Exponent Declares $0.26 Dividend

On April 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $91.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 735 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exponent. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPO is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 54,835K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,180K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 33.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,752K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,831K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,898K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,408K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 90,941.35% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,798K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Exponent Background Information

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

