UBS Initiates Coverage of Essent Group (ESNT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.25% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essent Group is 58.82. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.25% from its latest reported closing price of 48.51.

The projected annual revenue for Essent Group is 1,072MM, an increase of 4.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

Essent Group Declares $0.25 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on December 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $48.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.87%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 721 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essent Group. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.27%, a decrease of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 129,464K shares. The put/call ratio of ESNT is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,518K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,605K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,465K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,603K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares, representing a decrease of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 46.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,344K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,254K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Essent Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Essent Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served.

