UBS Initiates Coverage of ESAB (ESAB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.48% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ESAB is 80.58. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 16.48% from its latest reported closing price of 69.18.

The projected annual revenue for ESAB is 2,504MM, a decrease of 6.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESAB. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESAB is 0.25%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.41% to 68,074K shares. The put/call ratio of ESAB is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,452K shares representing 14.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,318K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 208.33% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,126K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 3,015K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,212K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESAB by 1.66% over the last quarter.

