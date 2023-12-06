UBS Initiates Coverage of Enact Holdings (ACT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.92% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enact Holdings is 31.11. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.92% from its latest reported closing price of 27.55.

The projected annual revenue for Enact Holdings is 1,132MM, a decrease of 0.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Enact Holdings Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 received the payment on December 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $27.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.56%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 9.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.25 (n=103).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enact Holdings. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACT is 0.26%, a decrease of 0.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 31,966K shares. The put/call ratio of ACT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bayview Asset Management holds 6,742K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,929K shares, representing a decrease of 47.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 0.98% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,706K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,582K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 16.27% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,299K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 989K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 822K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACT by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Enact Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enact Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Enact provides mortgage insurance services to mortgage lenders and investors.

