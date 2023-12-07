UBS Initiates Coverage of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.13% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 10.13% from its latest reported closing price of 6.02.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 18MM, a decrease of 38.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 7, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023 will receive the payment on December 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $6.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.94%, the lowest has been 8.60%, and the highest has been 28.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EARN is 0.01%, a decrease of 13.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.22% to 3,441K shares. The put/call ratio of EARN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 453K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 4.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 334K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 243K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 48.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 80.04% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 226K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 212K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 42.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 51.17% over the last quarter.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

