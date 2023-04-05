UBS Initiates Coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.19% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edgewell Personal Care is $47.15. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.19% from its latest reported closing price of $42.40.

The projected annual revenue for Edgewell Personal Care is $2,212MM, an increase of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 41K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 709K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 7.18% over the last quarter.

HighMark Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGPIX - Small-cap Growth Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPC by 4.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edgewell Personal Care. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPC is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.15% to 52,259K shares. The put/call ratio of EPC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Edgewell Personal Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide.

