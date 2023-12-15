UBS Initiates Coverage of Dropbox Inc - (DBX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Dropbox Inc - (NASDAQ:DBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.62% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dropbox Inc - is 30.86. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of 28.94.

The projected annual revenue for Dropbox Inc - is 2,481MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dropbox Inc -. This is an increase of 79 owner(s) or 8.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBX is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 272,679K shares. The put/call ratio of DBX is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 20,064K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,808K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 3.10% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 10,746K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,994K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,551K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,298K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 24.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,059K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,259K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,910K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,904K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBX by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Dropbox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

