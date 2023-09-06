UBS Initiates Coverage of Dine Brands Global (DIN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.14% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dine Brands Global is 72.42. The forecasts range from a low of 59.59 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.14% from its latest reported closing price of 53.59.

The projected annual revenue for Dine Brands Global is 829MM, a decrease of 3.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dine Brands Global. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIN is 0.13%, a decrease of 18.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 17,440K shares. The put/call ratio of DIN is 1.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,685K shares representing 10.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,145K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 18.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,096K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 20.15% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 903K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIN by 20.62% over the last quarter.

Msd Capital L P holds 741K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,500 restaurants combined in 17 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world.

