UBS Initiates Coverage of DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.22% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is 40.01. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.22% from its latest reported closing price of 38.76.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalOcean Holdings is 959MM, an increase of 34.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalOcean Holdings. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCN is 0.35%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 53,697K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IA Venture Strategies Fund II holds 2,962K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares , representing a decrease of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 0.25% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,240K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 23.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 26.44% over the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 2,081K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares , representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 37.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,688K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 35.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,665K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,841K shares , representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCN by 23.38% over the last quarter.

DigitalOcean Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalOcean simplifies cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time building software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed offerings, DigitalOcean helps developers, startups and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) rapidly build, deploy and scale applications to accelerate innovation and increase productivity and agility. DigitalOcean combines the power of simplicity, community, open source and customer support so customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building innovative applications that drive business growth.

