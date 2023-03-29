UBS Initiates Coverage of DexCom (DXCM) with Buy Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of DexCom with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.96% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for DexCom is $135.40. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.96% from its latest reported closing price of $113.82.

The projected annual revenue for DexCom is $3,546MM, an increase of 21.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.10.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 17,303K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,105K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 47.75% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 15,514K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,693K shares, representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 31.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,746K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,715K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 30.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,647K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,248K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 34.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,462K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,530K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 16.21% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1891 funds or institutions reporting positions in DexCom. This is an increase of 134 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.47%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 443,061K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

