UBS Initiates Coverage of Datadog Inc - (DDOG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Datadog Inc - (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.21% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Datadog Inc - is 108.56. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from its latest reported closing price of 91.84.

The projected annual revenue for Datadog Inc - is 2,262MM, an increase of 19.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog Inc -. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.51%, an increase of 28.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 247,609K shares. The put/call ratio of DDOG is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,392K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,095K shares, representing an increase of 41.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 482.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,327K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,142K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 27.76% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 7,817K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,176K shares, representing a decrease of 68.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 188.67% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,204K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,757K shares, representing an increase of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 65.05% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,180K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,139K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 30.85% over the last quarter.

Datadog Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

