UBS Initiates Coverage of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (CCRN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares (NASDAQ:CCRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 23.51. The forecasts range from a low of 19.44 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of 20.41.

The projected annual revenue for Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares is 2,261MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cross Country Healthcares, Inc. - Registered Shares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCRN is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 45,092K shares. The put/call ratio of CCRN is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,273K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,966K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 46.49% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,854K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,748K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares, representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 15.62% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,655K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 56.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCRN by 92.30% over the last quarter.

Cross Country Healthcares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. CCH has a longstanding history of investing in its diversity, equality, and inclusion strategic initiatives as a key component of the organization's overall corporate social responsibility program which is closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, the planet, and its shareholders.

