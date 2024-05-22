UBS Initiates Coverage of Couchbase (BASE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Couchbase (NasdaqGS:BASE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.29% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Couchbase is 33.57. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from its latest reported closing price of 28.14.

The projected annual revenue for Couchbase is 214MM, an increase of 19.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Couchbase. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASE is 0.30%, an increase of 2.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.91% to 42,099K shares. The put/call ratio of BASE is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 3,120K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,370K shares , representing a decrease of 40.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 21.29% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 1,902K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,887K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 3.24% over the last quarter.

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 1,595K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,512K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Couchbase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Couchbase, Inc. is an American public software company that develops and provides commercial packages and support for Couchbase Server and Couchbase Lite both of which are open-source, NoSQL, multi-model, document-oriented database software packages that store JSON documents or a pure key-value database.

