UBS Initiates Coverage of Commercial Metals (CMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.00% Upside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is 61.71. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.00% from its latest reported closing price of 53.66.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 8,335MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

Commercial Metals Declares $0.16 Dividend

On June 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023 will receive the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $53.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.06%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 3.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 922 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.30%, a decrease of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.58% to 114,493K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,622K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 5.12% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,613K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 3.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Berkley W R holds 2,890K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,530K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,676K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

