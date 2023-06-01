UBS Initiates Coverage of Comfort Systems USA (FIX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comfort Systems USA is 170.00. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.88% from its latest reported closing price of 147.98.

The projected annual revenue for Comfort Systems USA is 4,449MM, an increase of 0.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.22.

Comfort Systems USA Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 received the payment on May 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $147.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.71%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comfort Systems USA. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIX is 0.33%, an increase of 13.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 43,822K shares. The put/call ratio of FIX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 21.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,533K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,276K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 31.86% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,198K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 32.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,106K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 19.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 935K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIX by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Comfort Systems USA Background Information

Comfort Systems USA® is a premier provider of business solutions addressing workplace comfort, with 139 locations in 114 cities around the nation.

Key filings for this company:

