UBS Initiates Coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions - (CTSH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Cognizant Technology Solutions - (NASDAQ:CTSH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is 74.18. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of 66.28.

The projected annual revenue for Cognizant Technology Solutions - is 20,630MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTSH is 0.30%, an increase of 8.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 543,879K shares. The put/call ratio of CTSH is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 19,641K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 17,647K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,657K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 5.86% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,228K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 87.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,806K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,772K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 0.93% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 14,361K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,310K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTSH by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Its unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 194 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world.

