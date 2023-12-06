UBS Initiates Coverage of Chimera Investment (CIM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.88% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimera Investment is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.88% from its latest reported closing price of 5.20.

The projected annual revenue for Chimera Investment is 430MM, an increase of 40.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM is 0.10%, an increase of 22.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 130,293K shares. The put/call ratio of CIM is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 14,858K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,132K shares, representing a decrease of 15.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 16.75% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 14,844K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,117K shares, representing a decrease of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 17.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,275K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,263K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 1.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,851K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,992K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 3.13% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,479K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,451K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Chimera Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimera Investment Corporation is a REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate assets.

