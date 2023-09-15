UBS Initiates Coverage of Cars.com (CARS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.23% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cars.com is 23.82. The forecasts range from a low of 17.68 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.23% from its latest reported closing price of 18.58.

The projected annual revenue for Cars.com is 702MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cars.com. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARS is 0.14%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 65,960K shares. The put/call ratio of CARS is 5.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 4,755K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 6.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,351K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,983K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 9.23% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,909K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 98.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARS by 6,928.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,944K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cars.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cars.com Inc. is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

