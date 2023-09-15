UBS Initiates Coverage of CarGurus Inc - (CARG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of CarGurus Inc - (NASDAQ:CARG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarGurus Inc - is 23.37. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 27.76% from its latest reported closing price of 18.29.

The projected annual revenue for CarGurus Inc - is 1,394MM, an increase of 17.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarGurus Inc -. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 10.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 114,765K shares. The put/call ratio of CARG is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 9,284K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 9,131K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,347K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 14.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,703K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,537K shares, representing a decrease of 55.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 25.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,281K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company.

Foxhaven Asset Management holds 4,164K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,790K shares, representing a decrease of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 4.54% over the last quarter.

CarGurus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, CarGurus is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive - Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q4 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com,Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom. In the United States and the United Kingdom, CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. CarGurus also holds a majority stake in CarOffer, an instant trade digital wholesale platform based in Plano, Texas.

