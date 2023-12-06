UBS Initiates Coverage of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - (BXMT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - (NYSE:BXMT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.49% Downside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - is 21.93. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.49% from its latest reported closing price of 22.49.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - is 663MM, an increase of 72.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - Declares $0.62 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $22.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.08%, the lowest has been 6.22%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc -. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BXMT is 0.25%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.47% to 121,418K shares. The put/call ratio of BXMT is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 11,637K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company.

Blackstone Group holds 7,262K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,174K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,168K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 8.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,214K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 9.29% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,014K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXMT by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Background Information

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Blackstone does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Blackstone's asset management businesses, with $619 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

