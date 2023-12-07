UBS Initiates Coverage of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - (BIO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 7, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - (NYSE:BIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.97% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - is 434.93. The forecasts range from a low of 353.50 to a high of $506.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.97% from its latest reported closing price of 310.73.

The projected annual revenue for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. - is 2,939MM, an increase of 8.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIO is 0.25%, an increase of 1.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 21,291K shares. The put/call ratio of BIO is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 1,114K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 956K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 47.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 638K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 575K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 89.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 502K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIO by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, its products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Bio-Rad's customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020.

