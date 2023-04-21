UBS Initiates Coverage of Bill.com Holdings (BILL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bill.com Holdings is $130.96. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 70.78% from its latest reported closing price of $76.68.

The projected annual revenue for Bill.com Holdings is $1,021MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tredje AP-fonden holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP T. Rowe Price Structured Mid-Cap Growth Fund Standard Class holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 18K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 219.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 74.80% over the last quarter.

IPO - Renaissance IPO ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 22.26% over the last quarter.

ARKF - ARK Fintech Innovation ETF holds 178K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 12.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bill.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.55%, a decrease of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 129,668K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

