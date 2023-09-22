UBS Initiates Coverage of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (BIGC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 13.17. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.50% from its latest reported closing price of 9.79.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1 is 332MM, an increase of 13.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc Series 1. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIGC is 0.25%, an increase of 12.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 61,654K shares. The put/call ratio of BIGC is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,077K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,231K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 46.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 101.05% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,631K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares, representing an increase of 17.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 34.14% over the last quarter.

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 1,938K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

