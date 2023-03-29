UBS Initiates Coverage of Baxter International (BAX) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 29, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Baxter International with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.08% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Baxter International is $49.45. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.36. The average price target represents an increase of 24.08% from its latest reported closing price of $39.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Baxter International is $15,348MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.67.

Baxter International Declares $0.29 Dividend

On February 14, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $39.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.91%, and the highest has been 3.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,104K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,993K shares, representing a decrease of 63.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 45.48% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 16,576K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,326K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,030K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 10.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,654K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,416K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 10,866K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,876K shares, representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 15.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 490,264K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.