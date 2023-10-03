UBS Initiates Coverage of Atlassian Corporation - (TEAM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Atlassian Corporation - (NASDAQ:TEAM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.43% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlassian Corporation - is 229.90. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.43% from its latest reported closing price of 197.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian Corporation - is 4,427MM, an increase of 25.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian Corporation -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.36%, a decrease of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 164,084K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,040K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,741K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 111.12% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 9,503K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,532K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,366K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,476K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 143.85% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,984K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,781K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,318K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,272K shares, representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.