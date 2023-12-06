UBS Initiates Coverage of ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.05% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.05% from its latest reported closing price of 18.88.

The projected annual revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT is 199MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.09%, an increase of 10.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.44% to 121,111K shares. The put/call ratio of ARR is 3.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,430K shares representing 31.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,708K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 6.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,705K shares representing 15.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,432K shares, representing an increase of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,011K shares representing 14.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 48.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 85.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,864K shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares, representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 2.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,255K shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527K shares, representing an increase of 13.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 3.16% over the last quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

