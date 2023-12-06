UBS Initiates Coverage of Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.73% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 10.56. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 4.73% from its latest reported closing price of 10.08.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Commercial Real Estate is 114MM, an increase of 171.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRE is 0.08%, an increase of 24.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 22,976K shares. The put/call ratio of ACRE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,264K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,122K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,061K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRE by 6.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,025K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation.

