UBS Initiates Coverage of Arcellx (ACLX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is 51.71. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 47.08% from its latest reported closing price of 35.16.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 19.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.39%, a decrease of 21.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.09% to 51,250K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,016K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 3,947K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing a decrease of 39.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 14.75% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,745K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing a decrease of 26.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,848K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 54.26% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,347K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing an increase of 25.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

