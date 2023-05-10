UBS Initiates Coverage of Antero Midstream (AM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Midstream is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.03% from its latest reported closing price of 10.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Midstream is 1,052MM, an increase of 1.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.80.

Antero Midstream Declares $0.22 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023 received the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $10.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.78%, the lowest has been 4.85%, and the highest has been 86.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 13.21 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Midstream. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AM is 0.30%, an increase of 16.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 318,769K shares. The put/call ratio of AM is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 33,300K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,651K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 5.85% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 23,794K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,511K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares, representing a decrease of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 91.09% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,343K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,779K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,429K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,269K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Antero Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

See all Antero Midstream regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.