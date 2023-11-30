UBS Initiates Coverage of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.98% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMN Healthcare Services is 82.62. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from its latest reported closing price of 68.29.

The projected annual revenue for AMN Healthcare Services is 4,300MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMN Healthcare Services. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMN is 0.24%, a decrease of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 45,891K shares. The put/call ratio of AMN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,565K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,779K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 25.24% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,639K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,423K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,274K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares, representing a decrease of 36.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 42.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 22.74% over the last quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

