UBS Initiates Coverage of Alkermes (ALKS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, UBS initiated coverage of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.43% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is 37.40. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.43% from its latest reported closing price of 28.03.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is 1,179MM, a decrease of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 661 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.38%, a decrease of 6.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 178,280K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 14,040K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,965K shares, representing an increase of 36.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 35.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,691K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,710K shares, representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 5,763K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,013K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,166K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,939K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 26.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,150K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,094K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Alkermes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

