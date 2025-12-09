UBS Initiates Coverage of NRG Energy (NRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $190.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.87 to a high of $234.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of $164.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 30,796MM, an increase of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,957 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.34%, an increase of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.81% to 209,665K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 7,871K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 85.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 50.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,556K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,411K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 49.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,549K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 47.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,881K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 89.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.