UBS Initiates Coverage of NNN REIT (NNN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for NNN REIT is 45.00. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of 41.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NNN REIT is 833MM, a decrease of 0.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 898 funds or institutions reporting positions in NNN REIT. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNN is 0.30%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 192,711K shares. The put/call ratio of NNN is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 12,954K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,709K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 5.38% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 8,825K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,320K shares , representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 12.31% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,367K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 6,433K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 75.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,706K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,692K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNN by 9.37% over the last quarter.

National Retail Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.