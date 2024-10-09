UBS Initiates Coverage of Morningstar (MORN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Morningstar (NasdaqGS:MORN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.50% Upside

As of September 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Morningstar is $350.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $338.35 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.50% from its latest reported closing price of $335.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morningstar is 2,417MM, an increase of 11.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morningstar. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MORN is 0.26%, an increase of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 32,518K shares. The put/call ratio of MORN is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 2,434K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares , representing a decrease of 6.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,527K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 79.80% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 1,524K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,307K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,129K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MORN by 34.94% over the last quarter.

Morningstar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morningstar, Inc. is an American financial services firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Joe Mansueto in 1984. It provides an array ofinvestment researchand investment management services.

