UBS Initiates Coverage of Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.58% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $105.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.58% from its latest reported closing price of $87.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding is 365MM, an increase of 31.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is an decrease of 216 owner(s) or 57.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCB is 0.18%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.88% to 8,815K shares. The put/call ratio of MCB is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners GP II holds 765K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 593K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 39.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 70.36% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 559K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares , representing an increase of 53.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 109.51% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 327K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 243K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 46.21% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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