UBS Initiates Coverage of MBX Biosciences (MBX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of MBX Biosciences (NasdaqGS:MBX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.57% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for MBX Biosciences is $60.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 110.57% from its latest reported closing price of $28.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in MBX Biosciences. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 14.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBX is 0.24%, an increase of 25.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.46% to 49,226K shares. The put/call ratio of MBX is 2.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 6,652K shares representing 14.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,985K shares , representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,823K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 53.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 55.45% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,003K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,614K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,150K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares , representing an increase of 30.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBX by 92.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.