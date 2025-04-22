UBS Initiates Coverage of Matador Resources (MTDR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.56% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Matador Resources is $75.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 88.56% from its latest reported closing price of $40.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Matador Resources is 3,373MM, an increase of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,030 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.32%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 142,495K shares. The put/call ratio of MTDR is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,799K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 0.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,759K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,537K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,699K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Matador Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Matador is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Its current operations are focused primarily on the oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. Matador also operates in the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. Additionally, Matador conducts midstream operations, primarily through its midstream joint venture, San Mateo, in support of its exploration, development and production operations and provides natural gas processing, oil transportation services, natural gas, oil and produced water gathering services and produced water disposal services to third parties.

