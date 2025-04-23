UBS Initiates Coverage of Matador Resources (BMV:MTDR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Matador Resources (BMV:MTDR) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matador Resources. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 11.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTDR is 0.12%, an increase of 1.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.45% to 119,433K shares.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,799K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463K shares , representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 0.88% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,759K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,537K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 11.44% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,860K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,699K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 20.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTDR by 12.64% over the last quarter.

